London Underground worker lets train-obsessed kid make announcement

A train-obsessed five-year-old got the surprise of his life when a London Underground worker let him do an announcement for an upcoming departure.

Sami Sementilli was at Bank station when staff spotted his mum, Ifat, explaining what the workers did.

"He was so friendly and sweet with my son. He clearly enjoyed brightening up his day and adding some sparkle to it", Ifat said.

Young Sami got to tell those waiting that a train was about to pull in, before warning passengers to stand back away from the platform edge.

