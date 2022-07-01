Video shows just how tough Navy SEAL 'Hell Week' training is

It's no secret that Navy SEALs go through extreme mental and physical challenges during training, but now there's video proof of just how taxing it is for new recruits.

For 'Hell Week', those in training are expected to battle cold, wet conditions, hunger and very little sleep, all while hauling giant logs, carrying boats into the sea and wading through muddy terrain.

According to NBC News, as many as 17 SEAL candidates have died in training accidents. Between 200 and 250 candidates pass the training and become qualified each year.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

