Domino's delivers pizzas to Glastonbury punters stuck in huge traffic queues

With many Glastonbury Festival punters queuing in their cars overnight to get into the event, some had a super smart idea - order pizza to the car.

Domino's has shared some of the head cam footage of its delivery riders, taking pizza to cars stuck in queues that stretched for miles on the A3611 that leads to Worthy Farm.

'We've been queuing for four hours and if this isn't the smartest thing we've seen (and begged for) today then I don't know what is', one user wrote alongside a clip of their delivery.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

