Adorable moment duck family are escorted out of school

Young students at Ashburn Elementary School, Virginia, had a slightly different day of learning when they were tasked with escorting a family of ducks to the nearest lake.

Kate Brandenburg, a substitute teacher at the school, created a 'maze' using towels around the mother duck and her 12 babies, to point them in the right direction.

"Once she saw the water I knew we weren't needed anymore," she told Fox, while one of the kids who helped added: "It was really fun to guide the ducks, it was a whole adventure."

