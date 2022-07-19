Woman shares £2 trick for reducing house temperature by up to four degrees

A woman has shared an ingenious hack for reducing the temperature of your home by up to four degrees during the heatwave.

Jay Virdee filmed herself covering her windows using a bunch of £2 reusable emergency blankets (which still allow you to see outside), after she realised just how easy it was for them to keep a car cool.

It's a hack that could be replicated using tin foil, however, it's a more pricey option, and will darken the room.

