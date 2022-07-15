Woman donates her kidney to boyfriend before discovering he cheated

A woman has been sharing the story of how she donated a kidney to her boyfriend before finding out he'd cheated on her, in a TikTok that's going viral.

Colleen Le went viral just one month ago, celebrating the transplant, and since found out he had cheated at stag party.

They'd only been dating a few months but she was insistent on helping.

“I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with him and loved him so much that I saved his life,” she told Buzzfeed.

