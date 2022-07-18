Petrol station worker reveals your ID is checked because 'young people look old'

"I must look so young!" is the excuse we all give for having our IDs checked - but a petrol station worker has revealed that it's actually the other way around.

In a TikTok, a user by the name of Mr Obvious acted out a scene where he IDs a customer, and they reply, “Oh my god, do I look underage?”

“No. You look a solid 31 years old,” he replied. “We’re not checking ID because your old ass is looking young, we check ID because young people be looking old.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

