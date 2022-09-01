Library unveils collection of the sweetest things left in books

Oakland Public Library has unveiled a display of the sweetest items left in their books by people who have returned them.

"Found in a Library Book" has treasures spanning over decades, including unsent love letters, family photos, and postcards.

"There are some that are letters or cards or postcards that were sent between people - or maybe not actually sent - that feel really personal," says Sharon McKellar, a supervising librarian.

"Some notes and letters feel very unfinished. Or I really want to know what happened next."

