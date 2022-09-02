These pizza-inspired eyelashes are terrifying yet incredible

A lash expert has been showing off the 'weirdest lashes' she's 'ever done' - and they look just like pepperoni pizza.

Dollies (@dollies.byabbie) frequently shows off her inventive lash creations, and set herself the task of creating the tasty-looking lashes in a 'fun little challenge' on TikTok.

Pairing red and gold individual lashes (and sequins as pepperoni, of course), she managed to come up with something pretty brilliant. You might be quite taken aback if you saw them in public though.

