Hotel guests left ankle-deep in raw sewage as 'dream room' floods

Guests at a Cape Verde hotel had a nasty wake-up call when their rooms flooded with apparent raw sewage in the middle of the night.

Hotel Riu Touareg can be seen washed out with ankle-deep, murky water, which guests had to attempt to salvage belongings from.

"Power cuts are rife and one guest woke up because his sleep apnea machine turned off and he couldn’t breathe", one holidaymaker, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Indy100.

"We had a live extension cable on the floor which was underwater, we could have been electrocuted."

