Couple staying on 40th floor of The Shard greeted by free climber at 6am

A daredevil climber managed to scale the entirety of The Shard in London and snap a selfie before being arrested.

The 21-year-old, believed to be Adam Lockwood, was shirtless and bare-footed as he balanced at the top of the 310-metre-high skyscraper, as he was caught on camera by a couple staying on the 40th floor of the building.

Lockwood regularly shares his antics, including dangling naked from a crane and using a 1,100-foot power station as a piece of gym equipment.

