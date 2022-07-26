Woman shares 'clever' trick to travel without paying for accommodation or meals

An avid traveller has been sharing her best hack for getting free accommodation and meals while exploring the world.

Elie Stallard (@travelswithels) creates content of her globe-trotting adventures, and with many budding travellers asking how she affords it, she's revealed the secret is picking up work.

Using an app called 'WorldPackers', she can pick up odd jobs such as helping out at surf schools or doing admin in exchange for free food and a place to stay.

You can even pick up discounted drinks and free experiences as a bonus too.

