Ingenious at-home hacks for sleeping during a heatwave

As the UK searches for answers on how to stay cool during the ongoing heatwave, people have been getting super creative - and it seems to work.

While none of these methods are expert-approved, TikTok users claim small actions such as putting a hot water bottle in the freezer can help see you through those stuffy nights.

Others are putting fans under their duvets to create a 'tent', while some aren't even giving the heat chance to get in, by blocking their windows with reusable emergency blankets.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

