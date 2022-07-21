Woman sues date for $10,000 after he fails to show up

A Michigan woman is suing a man she went on a date with for $10,000...because he never showed up.

QaShontae Short is suing Richard Jordan for 'emotional distress' after he ghosted on her deceased mum's birthday.

During a court appearance via Zoom, Short ended up rowing with Judge Herman Marable Jr. after Jordan branded the case a waste of judge's time.

Unfortunately for her, it has been transferred to circuit court, and she now has 56 days to pay the costs for a transfer or the case will be dismissed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

