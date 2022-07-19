A bizarre new ice cream shop is selling PG Tips and mayonnaise-flavoured treats

A new London pop-up ice cream shop is selling some of the most bizarre flavours you could possibly think of.

From PG Tips to Salad Cream and Heinz Beans, Anya Hindmarch's latest creation is raising eyebrows.

Others include soy sauce, mayonnaise, Coco Pops, and mint Polos.

Blogger Emily Jane Johnston was one of the first to visit, and while she commended the Frosties flavour as 'delicious', she admitted the 'jury's still out' when it comes to Lea and Perrins.

The store is located at 11 Pont St, London, SW1X 9EH.

