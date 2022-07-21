Video

Man breaks record for pushing peanut up a mountain with his nose

A Colorado man has broken records after becoming the first person in the 21st Century to successfully push a peanut up a mountain using his nose.

It took Bob Salem almost seven days to get to the top of the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, which takes the average person around six hours.

However, he's not the first person ever to push a nut up a mountain, as three people have come before him. However, with a spoon and CPAP mask, he successfully pushed it up while on his hands and knees.

world record
