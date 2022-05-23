London's 'skinniest house' is up for sale for almost £800,000

An ultra-thin flat in London has gone up for sale for almost £800,000 - but it's not the space you're paying for.

The two-bedroom property is in an affluent area of South Kensington, and has a width of 13ft at its narrowest point.

While it looks interesting, it's also an optical illusion, as its triangle shape means it does get wider as it goes along.

It even boasts a small terrace barely big enough to fit a chair on, although the interior is decorated nicely, so it's sure to be snapped up.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

