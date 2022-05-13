This adventurous miniature schnauzer has found a new love of paragliding

A miniature schnauzer from North Yorkshire has found a rather unusual hobby to keep his weekends busy - paragliding.

Owner, Alex Colbeck, 34, decided to take six-year-old Stan out for a ride when he noticed how excited the pup would be watching him do it.

"Stan is used to being around paragliders launching and landing, so the sights and sounds don’t phase him," Alex says.

He's had a custom harness made, and now regularly takes flight over the Yorkshire Dales, before enjoying a walk back up the hill to do it again.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

