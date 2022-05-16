Ukrainian tattoo artists booked out with locals getting patriotic inkings

While the majority of Ukraine has come to a standstill, tattoo parlours are buzzing with life as locals line up to get patriotic tattoos as a symbol of hope.

From sketches of army vehicles rejoicing at victory to simple 'Kyiv' lettering, all proceeds from the tattoos at 'Art Weapon' festival this weekend went back into the Ukraine military.

"It's very difficult for me, but I can't imagine what they feel," one punter told AFP of his new (and first ever) inking. "They told me they will stand for Ukraine until they die."

