A dog that vanished 15 months ago and presumed dead has been found safe

A dog that was presumed dead after going missing well over a year ago, has been found perfectly safe.

Lilibeth, from Arizona, was fostered from a shelter in early 2021 before she got loose and ran away, and despite spending weeks searching for her, it seemed like all was lost for her family.

It's thought she'd been surviving on cat food and water when the Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team found her, while out looking for another dog, and her microchip matched.

Her foster family have taken her back in.

