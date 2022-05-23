Woman quits her job to help her terminally ill dog complete 'bucket list'

A woman has quit her job to help her 15-year-old Labrador complete its bucket list.

Megan Marshall, 31, is best friends with her terminally-ill dog Sasha, and has come up with a list of things she wants to achieve, including meeting TikTok famous dog, Good Boy Ollie, entering a dog show, and visiting Blenheim Palace.

"It's me and Sasha against the world type of thing so I just felt that I wanted to give her back what she’s given to me whilst I had the chance," Megan says of the pooch's impact.

