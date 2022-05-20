World's Strongest Man credits a bottle of vodka for his success

The world's strongest man has credited his preparation tactic of drinking a bottle of vodka the night before the competition for his success.

Eddie Hall has trained for years, but admits getting a good night's sleep at any cost definitely helps.

"I had a bottle of vodka, two tramadol [pain medication] and a diazepam [Valium]," he told LADbible. "And I think that probably covered all bases really.

"I slept that good. I went to bed in this position [sat upright], and I woke up in this position eight hours later."

