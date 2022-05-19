Subway is launching a seven-metre sandwich containing 256 slices of cheese

Subway is launching a huge seven-metre-long sandwich for the Queen's Jubilee - one metre for every decade she's reigned.

The one-off creation will be given away as part of a competition (which you can enter here if it sounds like a treat), and contains four classic fillings.

Ingredients of the giant 30-person concoction include: 340 lettuce leaves, 256 slices of cheese, 250 chunks of chicken, 128 slices of ham, 96 slices of pepperoni and salami each, and 64 slices of turkey to name but a few.

