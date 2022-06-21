Terrifying moment black bear stalks family during hiking trip

A family has caught the moment a black bear was stalking them for over a mile during a hike in British Columbia, Canada.

Dad, Michael Peachey, who had a baby strapped to his back at the time can be seen waving his hands in an attempt to shoo the animal away as his wife shouted: “He’s following you, babe.”

“I just kept thinking, ‘If this bear attacks, how am I going to cover my children and protect my children?’" Brighton Peachey, who filmed the footage, told KUTV of the ordeal.

