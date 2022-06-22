Woman earns £8,000 a month selling armpit hair and bath water to strangers

A woman claims she earns £8,000 a month from sending toenail clippings, armpit hair, bath water, and even spit to strangers.

Rebekka Blue, 28, charges between £80 to £290 for one random item - and refuses to throw anything away in case she can make profit from it - including her contraceptive coil.

However, she's using her earnings for good, as she's set up an animal shelter using the money she's made.

"I offer a selling service that brings pleasure and makes the buyers feel good in a safe environment," she says.

