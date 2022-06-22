Mum forces son to apologise to girl he called "fat" and "ugly" face-to-face

One mum is being praised after she took her son to a classmate's house to apologise for bullying her via text.

Samm Jane, 32, was left "fuming" when the boy's school phoned to deliver the news, and she soon found out that he'd been calling the girl in question "fat" and "ugly".

"I gave him £10 of his birthday money and told him to go into the shop to get some flowers and chocolates," she said, as she made him say sorry in front of her family to teach him a lesson.



