Tourist goes viral with money-saving holiday ATM trick

A financially-savvy tourist is going viral for helping you to get more for your money when using cash machines abroad.

"Any time you use your bank card to take money out abroad the bank will offer you a conversion rate for that currency.

"Never accept it because they are getting commission off this and it's always going to be a higher rate."

He said that if you 'decline' the offer - they'll come back with a second rate which is going to give you a better deal.

