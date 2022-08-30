A university has installed sleep pods in the library and everyone is insanely jealous

An Australian university has installed 'sleep pods' which allow students to take naps between their studies - and it's being hailed as the 'best idea ever'.

Pods at Newcastle University, New South Wales, allow you to adjust your laying position, cover your head (for darkness), and even set a nap timer or listen to music.

'BYO (bring your own) blankies are allowed and encouraged', the university wrote on TikTok alongside the clip of someone testing it out.

Many mistook the account for being the UK's Newcastle University and were left disappointed.

