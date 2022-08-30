TikToker demands adult-only flights after listening to child scream for three hours

TikToker Morgan Lee is calling for adult-only flights after she spent three hours in the air listening to a child screaming non-stop.

"I have noise cancelling headphones, the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept," she said in a clip posted to the platform, with the burden of the noise in the background.

The footage has been viewed over 650,000 times, with many agreeing with her, while others say the 24-year-old should 'take a private jet' instead.

