KFC launches F1-inspired chicken pit stop for hungry drivers heading to Silverstone

For lovers of Formula One and fried chicken, things just got a whole lot better, because KFC is opening a 'pit stop' where you can get the Verstappen experience, and grab some free food.

Those on their way to Silverstone this weekend will be able to stop at Moto Cherwell Valley, where they'll be greeted by a pit stop crew giving you a speedy car spritz and a bucket of chicken in record time.

KFC's pit stop service is available on 7 July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters