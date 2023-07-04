Model issues warning to shoppers who think they're buying what they see online

A model who regularly poses for some of the biggest fashion websites around has 'warned' buyers that they may not be getting exactly what they think when they purchase.

Cindy Prado posted a TikTok video of her on a shoot, before revealing just how many clips and pins were holding together the outfit she was wearing from behind, revealing that the clothes don't fit as perfectly as they appear in the images.

'Wouldn't it just be easier for them to make it the right size?', one commenter pointed out.

