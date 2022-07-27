Festival goers create mosh pit for Oxford Symphony Orchestra in bizarre scenes

UK festivals are home to things you'd never expect to see - including a mosh pit to the sound of Oxford Symphony Orchestra.

The classical orchestra took to Truck Festival last weekend where they played classical music, and got the best reception from the crowd.

In clips posted to social media, attendees can be seen on each other's shoulders, partying like it's a rave.

While the scenes might seem bizarre, commenters who claim to know members of the orchestra say it made them feel 'appreciated'.

Wholesome.

