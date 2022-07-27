Mortician explains how they keep dead people’s eyes closed

A TikTok mortician has been revealing the secrets behind the trade - including how they keep your eyes closed when you've died. Lovely.

Michael, who runs US-based company The Mortuary Store, shows fans how 'eye caps' make you look like you're sleeping peacefully.

"They’re used for when a deceased person has their eyes open when they pass away," he explains. "We use an aneurysm hook to open up the upper eyelid, place in the cap, and give them a pleasant look like they’re sleeping.”



