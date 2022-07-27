You can now stay at the mansion from The Godfather for just $50 a night

Film buffs can now stay at the mansion used in The Godfather as it goes up on Airbnb for as little as $50 per night.

Based in Staten Island, New York, the stunning five-bed, seven-bath English Tudor home was used as Vito Corleone's pad in the film.

Airbnb are letting one lucky group of up to five people stay there for the entire month of August to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic.

Spread across 6,248 square feet, there's plenty of room for recreating your favourite scenes.

