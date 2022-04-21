Netflix is about to start charging you for sharing your password

Netflix is about to start cracking down on users who share their passwords with friends and family, following a slump in subscriber numbers.

It's thought that 100 million accounts currently have multiple people using them, and is costing the streaming giant millions in revenue.

Since last month, they have already been charging users in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru around £2 a month each, to add up to two extra member accounts.

It plans to implement its solution to the problem next year in the US.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

