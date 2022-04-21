Guinness World Records name 21-year-old chihuahua as world's oldest dog

An adopted chihuahua has set a brand new record for being the world's oldest dog alive.

TobyKeith from Greenacres, Florida, was 21 years and 66 days old as of 16 March 2022. Dogs of his breed usually live up to 20 years.

His owner, Gisela Shore, says he “got a bath, his nails trimmed and went for a car ride as a special treat” to celebrate.

However, he's not the oldest dog ever recorded just yet, as Australian cattle-dog Bluey, lived until he was 29 years and five months old in 1939.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.