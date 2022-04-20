Luhansk People's Republic turn viral 'Wellerman' sea shanty into propaganda song

Sea shanty, 'Wellerman', has been hijacked by separatists from Luhansk People's Republic and apparently turned into a propaganda anthem.

The song is from the mid-19th century but was made famous when covered by TikTok sensation, Nathan Evans, who took it to the top of the charts.

In the video posted by the pro-Kremlin rebels, they perform a dance routine to the cover while dressed as nurses and making gun symbols.



The changed lyrics are reportedly convincing young Russians of the need for war in Ukraine.

