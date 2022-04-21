Ukrainian children are welcomed on their first day of school in the UK

Ukrainian child refugees who fled the war-torn country have just started their first week at school in the UK.

Miroslava Starkova, 11, and Alikhan Yusupov, 10, moved from Kharkiv to Caldecote in Cambridgeshire with their mother, and older sister, who will be starting secondary school at a later date. Their new home was donated by a businessman.

Their mum, Valeriia, said they've been practising English to help with the transition, adding: "They were really scared because they cannot speak English and they are not allowed to take phones."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

