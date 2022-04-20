The Wanted fans line the streets of south London as Tom Parker's funeral takes place

Fans have lined the streets of south London to pay tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker, as his private funeral took place today (20 April).

Many cried as the 33-year-old's bandmates carried his coffin into St Francis of Assisi church to the tune of 'Champagne Supernova' by Oasis.

His wife, Kelsey, encouraged fans to come along for the procession, as they would be able to watch the service on screens outside.

The singer passed away following his battle with a rare form of brain cancer on 30 March.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.