Naga Munchetty was left red-faced after a baby wouldn't stop farting mid-interview during a chat about cancer.

Baby Heidi appeared alongside parents, James and Bethany Jefferson-Loveday, who branded the tot a 'miracle' after they both fought the disease.

However, she had other ideas, letting rip on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

"Did she just parp? She just parped! Does she usually wake up like that?" Munchetty laughed.

"I'm telling a very emotional story here, please, Heidi – let me get on with it!" she added.

