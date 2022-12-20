Elon Musk loses own Twitter poll deciding if he should resign

Elon Musk has accidentally lost his own Twitter poll, which will apparently decide if he steps down as CEO of the social media platform.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," he confirmed when posting it, with many calling for him to quit after 57.5 per cent of voters said he should.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he later tweeted, sparking speculation over whether he'll stay true to his word, two months after acquiring Twitter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.