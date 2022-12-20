Sweet moment Ukrainian soldiers deliver Christmas gifts to kids on the frontline

Ukrainian soldiers have been spotted in full festive get-up, delivering Christmas presents to the children caught up in the war.

Donning white Santa beards, the soldiers, who are from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast, decorated their trucks with tinsel.

Bakhmut currently has 1,300 km of active hostilities, meaning it's going to be a tough winter for those trapped there.

However, the kids didn't let it dampen their festive spirit, and looked thrilled to receive the gifts.



