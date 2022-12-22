Fox News suffers awkward typo when describing Princess of 'Wales'

Fox News faced an awkward typo during a report on the Princess of Wales - as they dubbed her the Princess of Whales.

Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino were sharing the predictions they'd made for 2022, when the graphic board behind them accidentally described Kate as the Princess of huge sea creatures.

"Princess of 'Whales' after Queen Elizabeth's Passing" was the outcome for 2022, despite their guess being that she would become pregnant again.

