Chimp who’d been caged 28 years sees sky for the first time in heartwarming clip

A 28-year-old chimp who survived New York’s infamous Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates has been filmed 'seeing the sky' for the first time.

Vanilla was rescued by Save The Chimps in Florida, and appeared hypnotised by the sunlight in the sweet footage.

Prior to being saved, it's thought she had never left her five-foot-square cage.

"When she’s not exploring the island with her friends, she can usually be found perched atop a three-story climbing platform surveying her new world", the sanctuary says of how she's getting on.

