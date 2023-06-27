Fiat have announced they'll no longer make grey cars for unexpected reason

Fiat have announced they'll no longer be making grey-coloured cars in a brand shakeup - and confirmed the news with a video of their CEO, Olivier Francois, being dunked into a giant vat of orange paint.

Grey has been Britain’s most popular car colour for the last five years (with 25.7 per cent of cars bought in 2022 being that colour), however, the manufacturer says the shade 'doesn’t embody the Italian way of living', or ring true to its 'Dolce Vita values'.

“Italy is the country of colours and, starting from today, Fiat’s cars too", Francois says.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter