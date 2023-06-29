Excruciating moment Prince William is greeted by almost no one during Scotland visit

Prince William arrived in Aberdeen yesterday (28 June) to help launch a project targeting homelessness, but unusually, unlike other royal visits, almost no one came out to greet him.

The royal stepped out of his car into a fenced-off area as thought it were set up for fans to wish him well, but only around three people were stood there.

With Scottish support for the monarchy sitting at just 45 per cent, this could've contributed to the poor turn out.

However, he made sure to grab selfies with those who did take the time.

