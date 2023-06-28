Pompeii archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old 'pizza' painting

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered what they believe to be a depiction of a 2,000-year-old 'pizza'-style dish in a painting.

Found as part of the excavations of Regio IX, the painting shows a silver tray of regal-looking foods alongside the round flatbread.

While founders refuse to outright call it a pizza (it lacks traditional toppings such as cheese and tomato), it's thought to be the Italian staple's precursor.

"How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, also born as a 'poor' dish in southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants," says Pompeii director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

