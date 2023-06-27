Martin Lewis reveals what to do if you can't afford your rising rent costs

Martin Lewis has shared advice for renters who are struggling with increasing costs from landlords.

"If you feel your rent is going up in an unfair way, you will be surprised at how many different routes there are," he advised on GMB, saying that which ones you can use depend on the type of contract you have.

Many renters may also have been fleeced by landlords attempting to bend rules around how often rents can be put up, so Lewis advises going to an adviser or local council for guidance on your individual situation.

