Protesters shout 'Tory scum' at attendees of Tory leadership hustings

Protesters gathered outside Concert Hall in Perth, Scotland, as the latest Tory leadership hustings got underway didn't hold back when it came to making their thoughts known about those attending.

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie claimed “eggs were being thrown” and that there was “spitting at pensioners.”

Many carried placards that read “Tory scum go away”, “refugees welcome” and “No ifs no buts no Tory cuts”.

They could also be heard angrily shouting "scum" at those heading into the hustings.

