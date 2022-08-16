Heart-shaped magma is flowing from an Icelandic volcano and it looks seriously cool

An incredible heart-shaped magma formation has been spotted flowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland during an eruption.

The drone footage was captured at the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 35 miles from the capital city of Reykjavic, and the eruption has been ongoing since 3 August.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the heart-shaped crater, producing thick layers of colourful magma, in scenes that are almost hard to believe are real.

Despite the eruption, tourists are still keen to catch a glimpse, and have been spotted lurking around the volcano.

